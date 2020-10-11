Treasury staff visit dairy farm

The staff visited the farm following an invite from the Ilimo Farm Business Development Manager, Galit Tamir.

Speaking during the tour, Tamir said: “Ilimo farm is up to standards that are used in Israel, the equipment, the shades, the feeds and the facility itself is like a five star hotel for the cows.”

Tamir later highlighted that although water and power had been a major challenge for the farm, they have innovated through the installation of solar panels to provide backup power and also usage of the latest technology to treat and purify the bore water for them to use at the farm.

She further added that the road condition and access is also another impediment and appealed for government assistance.

Central Diary Limited, or Illimo, is the first dairy farm in Papua New Guinea. The farm is a joint partnership business between the Central Provincial Government & Innovative Agro Industry Limited. The company formally started operations in the second quarter of 2018, and has generated 200 jobs for Papua New Guineans.

It has created a dairy industry and engages numerous farmers to supply its feeding needs. The project provides the PNG consumer with quality products at affordable prices and has invested in upskilling and growing the PNG work force.