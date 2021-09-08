The iPi Group CEO Scott O’Reilly said, “With this initiative we can give back together and support the development and empowerment of our people, and the communities in which we work.’

The iPi Group’s Trent Scott said, “Through the Tenkyu. initiative we can collectively grow and fund community projects that help get safe water, dry-toilets, etc, to the regional communities in which we work and as an example to support PNG’s National WaSH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) targets to not just be met but hopefully exceeded by 2030.”

“The Tenkyu. initiative kicked off in late July with the launch of Tenkyu.wara primarily as an innovative way for our valued partners and clients in the Mining and Resources sector to further contribute meaningfully back into the communities where they operate at no extra cost; further adding positive impact to their project outcomes.

“We are proud to produce a product that not only contributes to employment and sustainable growth but one where; Every bottle funds life-changing projects in PNG,” Trent said.

The 500ml purified Tenkyu.wara, is proudly made in PNG for PNG. It is HACCP certified, and is now available for purchase nationwide.