The Taxpayer Information Kit is a guide to taxes that provides one-page access to all the essential information that taxpayers need to know. IRC created this official guide to ensure that taxpayers have accurate and up-to-date information.

“Now we have recently launched a guideline for taxpayers who are affected by the decisions of higher collaborations that we do with other tax administrations can also have great costs. Taxpayers can now address situations when they are taxed twice or three times. There is a procedure that we just launched.

The Taxpayer Information Kit covers various tax-related topics, including filing requirements, deadlines, deductions, and credits. It also includes information on accessing online services and tools provided by the IRC, such as the SWT calculator and TIN validation feature.

Koim shared that the guideline is invaluable for taxpayers who want to understand their tax obligations and how to comply with IRC requirements.