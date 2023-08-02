PTI-Australia announces freight assistance

This is according to an article published in the IPA ‘Opportunity Newsletter’ from the 6th edition.

PTI conducted an export survey and found out that freight costs are one of the top three barriers to export faced by businesses in the Pacific. According to PTI- Australia, the initiative to support pacific exporters came in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The freight assistance package aims to grow the demand for pacific goods and services in international markets and support the development of e-commerce in the Blue Pacific.

The freight assistance package will offer eligible businesses assistance towards freight costs incurred in the prior 12 months from application.

Grants of up to a maximum AU$ 2,500 per enterprise on a 50/50 cost share basis will be awarded to successful applicants. The eligibility criteria include having a registered business in one of the Pacific Islands Forum countries and either be currently exporting to Australia or utilizing e-Commerce to ship globally.

Be an Australian based importer importing products from a registered Pacific Island business. Be operating for a minimum of one year and have confirmed buyers in the Australian market or e-Commerce sales.

Eligible businesses must provide documentary proof of paid freight costs to Australia over the past 9 months which includes Bills of Lading, Airway bills, Freight company invoices and or statements. Documentary proof provided will be in the name of the applicant /business listed on the application form. Businesses must also demonstrate a business growth strategy.

Eligible Pacific Islands countries include, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Niue and Palau.