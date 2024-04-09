NCSL networks with employers

NCSL interviews its members and also regularly engages with their employers to keep being informed and understand the challenge and relevant practices in terms of processing member contributions and providing service efficiency by using the employer online portal.

Recently NCSL Banking and Receipting department hosted a three-day workshop for employers whose employees are members and contributors to NCSL.

Human Resource and Payroll Officers from 23 different organizations were re-introduced to NCSL's product and service offerings and together they shared ideas and discussed issues related to remittance by employers.

NCSL's Banking and Receipting Team Leader, Olive Maurice said the workshop was intended to identify and understand issues which HR and Payroll Officers are faced with when remitting staff contributions and to attend to the queries and suggestions to improve NCSL’s services to meet their financial needs and expectations.

"These kind of workshop gives us an opportunity to personally meet with the HR and Payroll officers instead of talking over the phone or sharing emails. It is nice and good to know the face behind the voice. It helps to better share experiences and providing assistance to these officers with the remittance of the contributions, possibly streamlining processes, discussing issues and further improving our mutual interest to support their employees, our members,” said Olive Maurice.

NCSL will regularly continue running these workshops throughout the year.