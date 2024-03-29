Milestone reached for Pacific/US Tuna Treaty

10 of the 17 Parties of the Treaty – Pacific Island States and the United States of America signed the document in person on Thursday 28 March. The other seven parties will have the opportunity to sign the MOU later.

Papua New Guinea’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Bill Olmi signed on behalf of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

The MOU provides for the United States fleet operating under the Treaty to continue fishing in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of the Pacific Island Parties in 2024, pending the formal adoption of the agreed amendments and revised text of the Treaty for 2025 onwards.

Speaking at the launch of the Memorandum of Understanding, the Pacific Island Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen remarked:

“The increased support being provided to Pacific Island Parties through the Treaty is timely and much needed with the ongoing economic challenges and dealing with the environmental impacts of climate change that are all too real in the Pacific region.”

“The Tuna Treaty is a cornerstone in our relationship with the United States,” he added.

“The signing of the MOU is significant because it underlines the great importance that our Pacific Island Parties and the United States place on the continued partnership. It also creates the space for the Parties to finalise the work on a revised Treaty for 2025 and beyond. Further, it paves the way for enhanced collaboration between the Parties in key areas such as combating illegal fishing and tackling climate change.”

The revised Treaty package provides for a new funding of US$60 million (approximately K200 million) per annum to be contributed by the United States Government for the next 10 years (2023-2033) and a further amount paid by industry. This event is expected to be done in the second quarter of 2024.

In addition to this annual payment, the United States Government had agreed to provide US$10 million (over K35 million) in 2023 for economic development funds which included funds for climate change related projects to be distributed equally to the Pacific Island Parties.

“We thank the United States and look forward to our continued collaboration on sustainably managing, developing and protecting our tuna resources for future generations,” said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

The Treaty entered into force in June 1988 and has been operating for about 36 years. The Treaty provides for access by U.S. flagged purse seine vessels to fish for tuna in the EEZs of the Pacific Islands Parties in exchange for access fees paid by the U.S. industry and fisheries development assistance provided by the U.S. government.

While there is no sunset clause to the Treaty, the associated access and financial package is limited to specified durations, with current arrangements expiring in June 2023 and replaced with a new access and financial arrangement for the next 10 years (i.e. until June 2033).