Man Wins Car promo

Mr Andiki supported the The Voices for Villages Foundation by buying a raffle ticket for its Easter Bonanza Raffle draw.

The Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that partners with other organizations to deliver clean water and sanitation projects, classroom building and material providence, food banks and other projects that bridges the development gap within most rural communities.

The event was supported by the 2 Fast Motors, Emstret Holdings Limited and RH Hypermart, all of whom are committed supporters of the Voices for Villages.

His prize, a brand-new Lexus Car was officially handed over to him this week by the Voices for Villages Foundation founder, Vani Nades and the Owner of 2 Fast Motors, Billy Lin.

Ms Nades said the Foundation is passionate about bringing change to the villages all around PNG and looks forward to bridging gaps where it is necessary.