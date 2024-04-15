Kidpreneur Sparks Entrepreneurship Spirit

The program, which ran from April 8th-12th, saw enthusiastic participation from 40 young minds eager to delve into the world of entrepreneurship.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in theory-based sessions covering essential business topics, including business vocabulary, startup strategies, financial literacy, pricing strategies, and customer selection.

One of the program's highlights was the opportunity for kids to pitch their business ideas and design their logos, fostering creativity and innovation.

On the fourth day, participants took part in a pop-up market event, showcasing a diverse array of products and services, from lemon trees to cupcakes and even car wash services.

Reflecting on the program's success, Pacifund Founder and chief executive officer, Des Yaninen, expressed pride in the young entrepreneurs' achievements, noting that they collectively generated thousands of kina in sales and provided employment opportunities for over 50 individuals throughout the week.

During the graduation ceremony, Pacifund recognized the outstanding achievements of five participants with special awards:

Top Entrepreneur (Senior Division): Dash Bowman

Top Entrepreneur (Junior Division): Israel Mai

Highest Profit Award: Jordan Korosi (K180.55)

Highest Revenue Award: Chasdiel Ethan (K400)

Highest Employer Award: Georgina Naemon (5 employees)

Pacifund extended gratitude to all parents for their support and commitment to the program, emphasizing the importance of nurturing entrepreneurship skills from a young age.

They expressed hope that the participants would continue to harness their newfound knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit to drive future success in their endeavours.