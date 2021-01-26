Governor clears stance on Wafi-Golpu permit

Governor Ginson Saonu said whilst he did not sign, he supported the Conservation & Environment Protection Authority, which paved the way for the issuance of an environment permit to Wafi-Golpu.

In a press conference with Lae media, Morobe Governor Saonu stressed on the phrase ‘in principle’, saying he agreed to the signing of the environmental agreement as a sign of good faith to the developer.

It was done on the basis that consultations will continue on alternative ways of disposing mine wastes, considering the people of Morobe remain concerned with the deep-sea tailings placement method.

With the release of the environment permit, the provincial government’s area of focus will be the establishment of incorporated land groups.

“Yumi aidentifaim ol, na ol i kisim ILG setifiket blo ol orait, ol i gat asosiesen blo ol. Asosiesen blo ol ken speak for their ILGs,” said Saonu. “As it is now, nogat ILG so mipla filim olsem asosiesen bai toktok lo husat?” (We will identify them where they will receive their ILG certificates; they have an association to represent them. As it is now, there are no ILGs so who will the association speak for?)

The second area to look at will be the setting up of a business structure for the provincial government and landowners.

“Provinsel gavman mas kamap wantaim sampla kain straksa lo gaidim na posisenim ol landowners long rait ples blo ol so kampani bai save, na gavman tu bai save husat em raitful ouna, na ol i disev lo kisim wanem na husat bai kisim hamas.” (The provincial government must come up with a structure to guide and position the landowners so that the company and the government will know who the rightful owners are, who deserves to get what and how much.)

MPG does not want any landowner to miss out, hence the ILG program.

Saonu further said proceeds from the Wafi-Golpu mine will not go to the existing business arms due to recent controversy surrounding the head of the ventures.

He gave assurance that qualified people will be appointed to head the new business arm.

“Wafi main mi laik lukim olsem em fri lo olgeta kainkain samting na klin, klia man na meri mas wok. Nupla tingting mas kam insait.” (I want to see the Wafi mine project free from dubious activities with transparent and accountable people employed. New ideas must come in.)

(Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, speaking with media)