GoFood (PNG) Ltd launches App

GoFood (PNG) has been in operation since 2016. Its operation has obtained valuable feedback and traction from its customers, and now with the App, customers can rest assured that it meets their expectations.

GoFood Ltd Chief Operations Officer, Vavine Anang said it took 6 years to get into full operations, and believes that they are ready in having an App that customers can use to enjoy the cuisines that are available in Port Moresby.

“Two years ago I walked out of my corporate job to run the family business and it was something that was pretty difficult to do especially if you’re at the peak of your career and you’re young, but I believe that I was meant for this change that happened in my life and I have no regrets. I am very honored to be here to launch with my husband and my family and the GoFood family here, our app in Port Moresby,” said Mrs. Anang.

She added, “We started this business because of a lack of good customer service we get and because of this we decided to show our people that there is good customer service and it feels good when you get served well, and there’s a lot of room for improvement here in Papua New Guinea. We have staff that go above and beyond providing the best customer service experience to everybody who calls in and orders online.”

The GoFood App will be available on all Android and iOS devices allowing all customers in Port Moresby and abroad to order food directly using their mobile devices selecting from mouthwatering menus provided by their favorite restaurants both day and night 7 days a week.

The App will also assist the most sought after restaurants in Port Moresby in delivering their top-notch cuisine to an expanse of delivery destinations within the Port Moresby area.

Mrs. Anang said they look forward to launching the GoFood App in Lae and Mt Hagen in the near future.

GoFood has partnered with the likes of Stop N Shop and Food Pro in delivering groceries and other ordered items as a convenience to the working class and for women for security and safety sake, given the rise in crime in the city.

Mrs. Anang encouraged SMEs and startups to stay the course in achieving their goals.

“We started GoFood with just K200 and my advice to all the SMEs out there is that you don’t need to get a loan you just need to have a dream, set your plans, stay focused and go for it. If we can make it so can you.”

Technology is very important for any business and GoFood is one of the very few that have launched into providing services online partnering with BSP and Kina Bank to provide better services of payment with BSP pay by using your visa cards not only in PNG but overseas as well.

“We can deliver to your relatives anywhere within Port Moresby, and you don’t need to be in PNG to do that.”

Their vision is to be the last mile solution for Papua New Guineans, and not just in Port Moresby but would like the whole of Papua New Guinea to experience it, and a mission to provide customers great service, be a good corporate role model, and generating employment for Papua New Guineans.