Haoda is the owner and founder of EC Customs and has had a truckload of requests in pimping up rides here on our very own shores.

From bolt on kit fabrications, 4inch stainless snorkels coated in a smashing glossy black, to building a one of a kind Y61 Space cab, the fellas at EC Customs cease to amaze and their customers just love the creative process.

Exclusive Creations specialize in personalizing your car from sound system installations, bulbar, rear bar, sidestep bar work, checker plating, custom tray work and more.

They have been recognized by Niuford and 4WD for the wonderful work they have done and they continue to inspire brand new ideas that are mind blowing in their comment sections, “A team of reliable and experienced hands at Exclusive Creation. Any job from mechanical, auto electrical to body/panel works and full body spray painting can be done at greater customer satisfaction. Highly recommended for that extra feature or motor vehicle capability.”

You will see their jobs done on Nissan patrols, Ford ranger raptors and many other amazing makes and models as they roll out customized brilliance from our very own PNG brothers. The demand is high and they have been known passionately by motor vehicle enthusiasts and fans as “EC delivering the fine goods!”

Photo credit: Lionel Haoda