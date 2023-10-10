Dash 8 aircrafts to service Madang

Airport authority, National Airports Corporation (NAC) is currently working on a plan to fix damage caused to the runway.

Similarly, all Fokker and Boeing 737 flights to Mount Hagen have been downgraded to Dash 8 aircraft due to maintenance works on the Kagamuga airport runway.

The airport runway is shortened to allow for maintenance and repair works.

The airline will advise when jet operations into both Madang and Mt Hagen are resuming.

Air Niugini says it regrets the inconvenience caused to its valued customers, however the situation is beyond the airline’s control as safety remains important in its operations.