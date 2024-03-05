Coffee Craftsmanship Thrives in Banz

With the support of Australia and New Zealand through PHAMA Plus, in collaboration with the Coffee Industry Corporation Limited, the initiative aims to cultivate a culture of consuming coffee within local households and communities deeply rooted in coffee cultivation.

This effort not only promotes domestic consumption but also nurtures a profound sense of pride and admiration for the indigenous coffee culture, elevating its market presence and quality standards.

This endeavour empowers women in Kapolong to generate supplementary income by offering freshly brewed PNG coffee alongside their delectable pastries sold at roadside stalls in Banz township.

It is truly a celebration of tradition, empowerment, and the rich essence of Papua New Guinea's coffee heritage.