Brazil interested in developing agriculture industry

DAL Acting Secretary, Dr Nelson Simbiken made the remarks following a meeting with a visiting delegation from the Agencia Brasilera De Cooperacao (ABC) - Brazilian Cooperation Agency) on Monday 26th of Jun, 2023.

The team comprised Paulo Elias M. De Moraes Minister and Director of the Department of Japan, Korean Peninsula and Pacific (DEJP), Antonio Junqueira ABC Brazil), Daniela de Moraes Aviani – Agriculture Attaché at the Embassy of Brazil in Canberra, Australia and Mariana Siqueira Marton – Second Secretary at the Brazilian Embassy in Australia also.

Dr Simbiken expressed his gratitude towards the commitment of the delegation in initiating the expression of interest by Brazil following a breakdown in consultations during the Covid-19 interruption which derailed other bilateral cooperation as well.

Dr Simbiken said Papua New Guinea was keen to elevate cooperation between the two countries given their similarities as coffee and cocoa growing nations, climate change impacts, forestry, fisheries, cattle and poultry development.

He said both countries faced the same challenges in the development of the commodities, but Brazil offered training and research opportunities which could enhance the development of quality agriculture produce in Papua New Guinea.

Dr Simbiken gave a wide and general view of the development of PNG’s leading export crops citing challenges like coffee and cocoa pod borer which Brazil could assist in the areas of research given its high technical proficiencies.

Members of the Brazillian delegation were impressed with the debriefing from Dr Simbiken and offered to enhance the discussions and initiate a working framework template from which both nations can commence technical cooperation especially in the agriculture sector.

This would be under Brazil’s international South-South cooperation program carried out at government-to-government level which receives requests for assistance from around the world.

Upon receiving requests ABC consults with Brazilian institutions from the public and private sectors to secure opportunities for technical training and sharing of knowledge for partner countries.

“This would be a valuable opportunity especially for the agriculture sector to take advantage of and committed the Department to commence formal dialogue with ABC to consolidate practical arrangements for implementation,” said Dr Simbiken.

He said this would provide crucial opportunities for tree crop commodities in terms of research, management, climate change, food security and technical training given the similarities of the tropical and sub-tropical climate experiences of both countries.

The Department will be liaising with the Brazilian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, through the normal protocol and processes before agreeing to and signing any official engagements.