 

Air Niugini staff complete leadership courses

14:42, May 5, 2023
Four Air Niugini staff have completed a leadership program and have received Graduate Certificates in Leadership from the University of South Australia, after investing five months of their time into the program.

The program covered units such as Responsible Leadership, People, Leadership and Performance, and Managing Organizational Change.

The staff acknowledge Air Niugini for its commitment to continuous staff development. Additionally, six other female staff recently graduated from Divine Word University in Madang with Bachelor's Degrees in Management.

Air Niugini's Acting CEO, Gary Seddon, congratulated all the graduates and highlighted the importance of continuous learning and personal development for employees.

 Air Niugini is investing over K40 million in training and skills development for its employees.

