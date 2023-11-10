160 schools participate in BSP’s Annual ‘Go Green Campaign’

Aimed at fostering environmental awareness, the campaign was themed "Rethink, Reuse and Recycle," and saw BSP Eco Ambassadors from 37 branches guiding students in various cleanup activities.

For Port Moresby, the program was launched at Bavaroko Primary School where Port oresby branch eco ambassador Martin Kilagi emphasized the importance of waste reduction for a healthier ecosystem.

In Goroka, BSP's Corporate Sponsorship Manager Amelia Minnopu expressed gratitude to the 169 schools involved, highlighting the practical impact of the program across PNG and other Pacific nations.

The 13th year of the BSP ‘Go Green Campaign’ has become a cornerstone in promoting environmental responsibility, with over 40,000 students participating and over a thousand schools reached.