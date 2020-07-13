Refugee out on bail, charged for disorderly conduct

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said Nabi Gulang, aged 30 from Madak in Afghanistan, was earlier charged by Police for dangerous driving causing death and sexual penetration of a minor.

For his recent charge, he appeared in the Lorengau District Court on Wednesday, July 8th, before Senior Provincial Magistrate, Billy Pidu.

He was found guilty and convicted to six months in hard labour (IHL). He was escorted to CS Lorengau the next day with other convicted prisoners.

PPC Yapu said he was one of the two refugees who were left behind in Manus Province due to their pending court cases whilst the rest of the refugees had left Manus last year for Port Moresby.