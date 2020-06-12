More escapees recaptured from Manus breakout

They have been charged with escape from lawful custody.

Twelve prisoners broke out from the overcrowded Lorengau police cells at around 4am.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the prisoners broke the lock from the inner cells and cut the iron bars with a hacksaw blade.

Yapu said on the day of the escape, two suspects accused of murder and homebrew surrendered to their relatives and were brought back to the Station and locked up in cells.

This recent apprehension means that eight more suspects are yet to be recaptured.

Yapu has again appealed to the ward councilors and other community leaders to assist police and bring in those escapees.

“We all must work together and take ownership of law and order in our community and not blame the Police alone,” stated Yapu.

In another matter, Police have arrested two suspects from East and West Sepik for possession of large quantities of drugs at Ward 3, Lorengau town, and also in possession of ammunition.

Both have travelled from Madang to Manus. Both are now in police custody and will appear in court on June 15th.

(File picture)