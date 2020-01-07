Chinese man falls to his death

Forensic police and ambulance workers attended to the mutilated body, which was behind a shipping container outside the hotel.

Homicide detectives extracted CCTV footage from the hotel, which showed the victim walking to a door inside the hotel.

He was seen walking past a clearly marked ‘restricted area’.

There was nothing else of his movements or whereabouts before his body was discovered.

Police said this is the only evidence they have of the deceased when he was still alive.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, died a day before his 36th birthday.

Police investigations continue.