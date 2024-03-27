First patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip implant demonstrates playing online chess with his mind

Noland Arbaugh, 29, who is paralysed below the shoulder after a diving accident, live streamed himself playing chess on his laptop, moving the cursor using the Neuralink device.

The Neuralink implant seeks to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using only their thoughts.

Mr Arbaugh received an implant from the company in January and could control a computer mouse using his thoughts, Mr Musk said last month.

"The surgery was super easy," Mr Arbaugh said in the live stream on Mr Musk's social media platform X.

"I literally was released from the hospital a day later.

"I have no cognitive impairments."

Mr Arbaugh said he had "basically given up" playing the video game Civilization VI before the implant.

"You all [Neuralink] gave me the ability to do that again and [I] played for eight hours straight," he said.

Elaborating on his experience with the new technology, Mr Arbaugh said it was "not perfect" and they "have run into some issues."

"I don't want people to think that this is the end of the journey, there's still a lot of work to be done, but it has already changed my life," he said.

>>Full article<< on ABC News