American Corner Hosts International Girls Day in ICT

Girls from schools in Port Moresby were invited a tour of the exposition where they were encouraged to choose a career path in the ICT sector.

The theme for this year’s International Girls Day in ICT is Access and Safety.

US Embassy Public Affairs Officer, Damian Wampler said with technology playing a huge role in today’s world, more girls and women are encouraged in the ICT space.

“This is a celebration of science and technology and women who will lead the future.

“When girls are young, they need to learn about new skills and innovation and improve their knowledge on science and technology so when they grow up they can become competitive, earn jobs and get income for their family”, he added.

With jobs to be driven by technology in the future, International Girls Day in ICT is celebrated worldwide to encourage girls to choose a career path in ICT.