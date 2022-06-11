Women's NSL Final Showdown

In the opening match, it is a Port Moresby affair as NCD FC meet a highly fancied NCD Hekari FC. The showdown is expected to attract a big crowd of football fans.

NCD FC Coach, Wira Wama is confident his charges will give Hekari a good challenge and the team is excited to play in the finals.

The clash should prove a mouth-watering challenge ahead of Bara FC and Mommers clash to be played at 3pm.

Wama said he would be relying on his 17 players that includes the starting 11 plus the bench players to win the match.

Senior player, Gloria Laela said there’s no pressure and will play their hearts out against Hekari.

Laela who played in the U20 World Cup in 2016 said, “Hekari has something to play for as a champion team and secondly they are pride of Southern Conference, unlike NCD FC.

“We are not underestimating Hekari. Our girls will play their best against them.”