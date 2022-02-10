Teams Need Funds For OFC Challenge

PNGFA General Secretary, Pius Letenge made this comment when clarifying to media about support funding from National Government for PNG Men’s National Team to World Cup 2022 Qatar OFC Challenge in Doha, Qatar next month.

Letenge said PNGFA has written to the Government through the Office of the Sports Minister including several government statutory bodies and private organization seeking support for both men’s and the women’s national team and is waiting for patiently for their responses.

It would cost over K1 million to support both teams as the quest for the World Cup qualifiers spot in their respective genders.

Letenge clarified that for any OFC/FIFA sanctioned tournaments, they only fund air travel and accommodation but the team preparation and internal logistics such as extra training are borne by respective countries.

He is optimistic that government or government statutory bodies would lend their support as they usually do in the 11th hour to support national teams.

“PNGFA is liasing closely with the Sport Minister’s office to ensure the National Government support is forthcoming before the team departs on March 7,” he said.