School Rugby gets corporate backing

This entire week, sponsors visited individual schools to present the jerseys. Only one launching is set for this weekend, and parents and guardians can witness.

MSRL Board Chairman, Tony Kerowa, announced the School Rugby Clubs Jersey and Sponsor launching program set for 9am Saturday August 5, at the Ron Alberts Oval in Madang town.

Schools participating in the school rugby competition are Holy Spirit Primary School (Saints), Kusbau Primary School (Marlins), Lutheran Day Primary School (Storms), Jomba Primary School (Eagles) and Gum Primary School (Titans).

These participating schools will meet official sponsors this weekend. The Madang School Rugby League competition is an initiative of DWU alumni Association – Madang Chapter. It is promoted by Divine Word University, MPL Transport and Madang Office Supplies.

Local companies and business houses based in Madang are unconditionally supporting the schools with jerseys valued at K10,000. They are Anderson’s Foodland, Brian Bell Group of Companies, Madang Resort Hotel, Madang Lodge Hotel, The Anchor Restaurant, and RSEA Ltd. Minor sponsors are Able Computing, Madang Star International Hotel, and Madfox Security Services.

Mr. Kerowa stressed the need for parents to attend and participate in the affairs of their children’s lives including sports because it can influence a child’s growth.

Reasons behind introducing school rugby is to stop school fights, prevent illicit social behavior like drug abuse, homebrew consumption, petty crime, and even spending time away from smart phones, and social media in general.

“The other main reason is to create a career pathway for some of our Madang talents to other centers and get few of our children to participate in Hunters and Kumul selections,” Kerowa said.

“With PNG bidding for inclusion in the Australian NRL teams, we feel that Madang should be counted in.”