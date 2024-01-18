PNGFA Refutes Bias claim

In a media release, the Secretariat expressed that the PNG Football Association (PNGFA) was falsely accused on social media of getting two Port Moresby-based teams to qualify for the OFC national playoffs.

“There was no foul play involved as claimed by football enthusiasts on social media. The two Lae-based teams - Lae City Dwellers and Lae City FC were unfortunate, (missing) out of the cut-off mark and were placed third and fourth on the competition respectively,” it stated.

“As per PNGFA Competition Regulation, the minor premier and the runner-up for the normal season will qualify for the National Play-Offs to see who earns the right to represent PNG at the OFC Champions League in Tahiti later this year.”

Hekari United FC finished at the top, taking the minor premiership tag as well, while Port Moresby Strikers surprised everyone, finishing second in the normal season. Each is now qualified for the National Playoffs. Lae City Dwellers FC finished third and Lae City FC rounded up the top four.

The PNGFA secretariat expressed that all franchise owners and managers are fully aware of this qualification process. Hence, they boldly refuted claims that the grand finalists, Hekari United FC and Lae City Dwellers will play in the National Play-off.

The First Leg of the OFC National Playoffs is scheduled for February 10, 2024 and the Second Leg on February 17, 2024. Both matches will be played at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby, Sir John Guise Stadium precinct.