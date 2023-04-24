Pepes to face Samoa

The two teams had a friendly meet and greet, which allowed them to build a sense of camaraderie ahead of their upcoming matches.

The Pepes are in Australia for the 2023 fixture of PacificAus Sports Netball Series. They face Samoa in their first match later this afternoon.

The Pepes had their first training session with Stacey Marinkovich, coach of the Australian Diamonds. This was an exciting opportunity to train in the presence of an experienced coach.

On Thursday, the team also participated in a training match against Bond University, which provided an opportunity for the players to fine-tune their skills and test their game strategies.

The following day, the Pepes had another training match, this time against Pacific sisters, Solomon Islands. Both teams put up a spirited performance, showcasing their talent and skills.

After their training session, the team left Brisbane for Gold Coast.

The PNG Pepes attended the opening ceremony and had a session with their Head Coach, who outlined her expectations for the team.

The Pepes have their first match against Samoa today at 3.30pm, which promises to be a challenging encounter. The team is determined to give their best performance and is confident in their abilities.

Updates to follow on the progress of the PNG Pepes in their upcoming matches.