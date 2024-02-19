PCNC heads into semifinals

The PCNC witnessed some exciting encounters across all divisions with teams vying to cut the semifinal this weekend.

In the Premier Division, minor premiers Moore Printing once again takes centre stage ready to defend its title after edging out Bank South Pacific 17-15 in a close and tough encounter.

As Moore Printing waits for the grand final after this crucial win, Bank South Pacific will play Nambawan Super Limited who defeated Pryde Furniture 21-9 convincingly in the earlier match. The winner of the match between BSP and NSL proceeded to meet Moore Printing in the grand final.

President of the Private Companies Netball Competition, Julie Mai said the competition will go into a second weekend of matches with the grad final expected to be held next month, 3rd March.

Mai said for this season, the competition doesn’t have any sponsorship but relies on the registration fees and gate takings to run the weekend games. They are hoping to have won in their upcoming competitions.

The Private Companies Netball Competition comprises 22 divisions. The purpose of the competition is to gather young women and girls to play sports and exercise, as well as establish good relationships with fellow women outside of their workplaces.