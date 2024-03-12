Hekari Draws OFC Champions League Opener

When Hekari took the pitch in the Solomon Islands' morning shower yesterday, they found themselves in a tight contest.

The Hekari United attack, spearheaded by skipper Marie Kaipu, were quick to press the Vanuatu side early on and it was Kaipu who registered the game’s first attempt on goal; but Vanuatu returned the favour with several attempts on goal.

The first goal of the match came from Tafea to break the deadlock.

Trailing behind, Hekari United did their best to level the score; and sure enough, they found their way back into the contest. At the stroke of halftime, Phyliss Pala nailed one for Hekari United to level the scoreboard.

The second half of the match was intense, and a goal was hard to come by. Both teams tried to shift the tide of the game with subsitutes but the score remained the same, ending the match with a 1-1 draw.

The Hekari United plays Avatiu FC on Saturday 16 March 2024 at the Lawson Tama Stadium and Tafea FC plays Hendeson Eels FC.