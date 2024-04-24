Gurias regroup for Round 3

Gurias fielded an unchanged line up from their round one clash against Mioks but it was a case of fire with fire as the slick Dabaris kept the Gurias in check the entire match.

Gurias new coach and club legend Jessie Alunga said there is no panic station after his side were held to a 12 all draw on Saturday by an equally strong Dabaris side.

Alunga’s new journey as head coach has got off to a promising start after knocking off reigning premiers Mioks in Round 1, however, it’s back to the drawing board this week, mainly reviewing their attacking structure and set pieces which he thought really let them down against Dabaris. He commended his boys for putting in extra effort in defence to shut out the Dabaris speedsters on a number of occasions. Alunga highlighted tightening up the ruck area which was exposed on a number of occasions last week .

Though the team picked up a few minor bruises from the weekend, Alunga’s only injury concern is star centre Emil Benjamin who’ll be out for at least a week after picking up a leg injury. His replacement will be announced after they finalize their training this week.

Commenting on the Gurias spine, Coach Alunga is happy with the leadership and halves combination of Wesley Batari, son Mark Alunga and dummy half Nathan Tente who been them playing together for the three years which is really paying off.

Gurias will be back up again this weekend when they meet traditional rivals, Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles in Round 3 of the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup on Sunday in Port Moresby.