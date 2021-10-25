Decklam Shares Passion

Decklam takes on John Korake on Wednesday night in the main bout of the Oceania Fights Promotions sanctioned, PNG Light Heavyweight Boxing Championships at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex.

Decklam looks forward to his fight against Korake, who he said should put up a good fight against.

“My opponent is an experienced and powerful fighter and I won’t doubt him but look forward to this fight.”

Interestingly both boxers currently trained and mentored by the same coach, but there will be no love lost when they take the bout in the ring.

The name Decklam is synonymous with boxing in East New Britain since at the tender age of 15, trained and mentored by former boxing greats Bernard Fong and Ben Tami.

Decklam has since went on to represent East New Britain and PNG in Australia on a number of occasions winning gold and silver in the amateur ranks.

Due to family and work commitment, Decklam laid off from boxing for a couple of years though still had that passion in him.

Only until recently that he decided to make a comeback upon hearing that Oceania Fights Promotions was bringing professional fights back to the country.