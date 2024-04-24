Concerns of incomplete venue for T20 World Cup

While one of the biggest sporting events of the year 2024 is fast approaching, it appears on ground that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is being purposefully built for the tournament, is still under construction.

The stadium also has a barren-looking pitch with no grass with just 40 days to go posing many questions to the countries playing as matches already confirmed for the still under construction stadium.

Sri Lanka and South Africa are confirmed to play their opening match at the venue on June 03, which will be on the second day. Eight other matches including India’s blockbuster game against Pakistan is also set to take place at the venue.

Photographs taken on Tuesday show construction workers are still carrying out building works on the stands around the 34,000-seater venue, which is located 30 miles east of Manhattan in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County.

There appears to be no grass on the pitch as yet, with ground staff having seemingly set out a rectangle in the middle of the oval where the wicket will be established.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says turfing of the outfield area is set to commence on April 29.

Construction began in January 2024, and according to the ICC, the Stadium is set to be completed on May 6, with a test event set to follow two weeks later.

In a statement released in March, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said, “We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.”

He added “We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year.”