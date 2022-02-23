Moresby South Blacks Polish Up On Defence

The team is working hard on its defense during this week’s training sessions but should not underestimate the young Dabaris outfit.

Co-captains Michael Yanis and Junior Rocky have committed to training in leading their team, the team management has come down hard on players, and only those faithful in training will get the nod to make the leading line-up.

However, the Blacks training attendance was affected by the NCD Governor’s Cup with several key players participating and as a result, some regular players will miss the sudden death this Saturday.

“We have dropped star centre, Junior Hoki, Joseph Komali, Jerry Lo for not attending training on Monday that is really disappointing.

“This are ill disciplined players who are all punished and will not play in the preliminary final against Dabaris with reshuffled line up.

“I don’t know why these players give priority to Governor’s Cup then the Southern Super League that has cash prize of hefty K60,000. We are fortunate to have Joe Omaro, Johnny Ephraim, Frazer Anderson, Lote Kuman and Gordon Negi,” said Yanis.