DEM Round 7 preview

There are other great games as well in Pool A to be hosted in Lae and Goroka.

Round 7 of the DEM Cup is bound to feature entertaining fixtures this Sunday both in Pool A and Pool B, as the battle for the 2023 silverware intensifies.

In Port Moresby defending champions Kroton Hela Wigmen face the fast finishing Gas Resources Central who have been consistent for the 4 rounds, only to allow Gurias to get the better of them last week. They are up against a revitalized Wigmen outfit tomorrow, who are on a high after picking up their first win last week against the Vipers.

If Dabaris start strong and compete for the entire 80 minutes, they should give themselves a chance.

Wigmen after shooting down Vipers, will be out for revenge from their previous loss to the Dabaris earlier in this season.

In the main event of the day at 3.30pm, ENB Agmark Gurias will meet Gulf Isou. On paper this game looks to be even, given the Gurias second half debacle last weekend against Dabaris. Isou were resilient, registering their first win against the Sepik Pride in Wewak; and can could ambush the Gurias if they aren't treated with respect.

However Gurias with strike weapons across the park will be hard to beat if they can get on the front foot early and compete until the end.

In the pool A matches tomorrow, EPG Enga Mioks will relinquish their home game in Wabag to face Bintangor Goroka Lahanis at NSI due to last week's landslip along the highway.

Meanwhile in Lae, PRK Mendi Muruks look to rebound against Wamp Nga Mt.Hagen Eagles after last week's loss to Tigers.