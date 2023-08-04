Crunch time for DEM Cup

After round 15, the leading top 6 teams are Enga Mioks on 29 points, Lae Snax Tigers on 23 points, Hela Wigmen on 22 points, Agmark Gurias on 20 points, Mendi Muruks on 17 points and Goroka Lahanis on 15.

Just hanging outside the top 6 are Moni Plus NCDC Vipers and CPG Central Dabaris on 13 points apiece.

Minor premiers in waiting, Mioks, would complete their formality on Sunday when they meet Gulf Isou at 12.30pm on Sunday at the Lae Rugby League oval. Second place Lae Snax Tigers host Port Moresby Vipers in the main event at 3pm. This is a must win situation for Tigers to consolidate second place with a bye next week. However, it won’t be a walk in the park for Tigers when they face a strong Vipers outfit coming off a gritty win over Lahanis last week.

Meanwhile the Santos National Football stadium will be chockablock with a lot of hype and high anticipation for Sunday’s big triple-header in the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup. On Saturday, SP PNG Hunters host Redcliff Dolphins in round 20 of HostPlus Cup. The Dabaris and WNB Kimbe Cutters match will precede the Hostplus Cup game. Cutters finding some form back end of the season, could spoil the party for the central boys who would be desperate for a win to keep their top 6 hopes alive.

Sunday’s preceding kicks off with Gurias looking to continue their roll into the finals with a win over the lackluster Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles at 11am. Lahanis then take on Pride at 1.20pm. Lahanis, who were resolute against the Vipers last week, find themselves at a crossroad with a must win game against Pride to lock in 6th place.

Sunday’s main drawcard at 3:30pm sees defending premiers up against the Mendi Muruks in 5th place. Both teams have secured their placings for the finals. From another front, Wigmen won’t die wondering and could easily leapfrog Tigers to grab 2nd spot should Tigers lose to Vipers.

A bumper crowd is expected at the respective venues Port Moresby and Lae for this weekend’s final round of the regular Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup season.

Weekend one of the eliminations next week will have 3 vs 6 and 4 vs 5. 1 and 2 will be on bye.