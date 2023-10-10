PM Marape to visit China

PM Marape visits the People’s Republic of China from 16th- 19th October 2023.

Before embarking on his visit, Marape is set to deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural PNG-Asia Investment Conference in Hong Kong on October 16, then departs for Beijing on the same day.

His visit to Hong Kong on October 15 will commence with a bilateral meeting with John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administration Region, followed by a series of meetings with major Chinese and Asian Investors.

In a significant shift from past meetings, this event marks the first of its kind, diversifying its focus beyond mining, petroleum, and energy.

The discussions will encompass economic infrastructure development, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, innovative technologies, information communication technology, retail industries, banking, financing, and more.

“There is a great need to harness the economic opportunities presented by the Asian markets in PNG's quest to be an industrialized society through downstream processing and value addition, and this Conference provides that opportunity,” said Marape.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with Premier Li Qiang on the afternoon of October 16, followed by a meeting with President Xi Jinping on October 17.

Furthermore, he will attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where he will deliver a statement addressing the impact of the environment and conservation.

Following the meeting with Premier Li, various bilateral arrangements will be formalised, including local currency settlement cooperation, higher education initiatives, technical education collaboration between the University of Goroka and UPNG, infrastructure development, curriculum development, and the commencement of the feasibility study for the Proposed Free Trade Agreement.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to the country on October 20, 2023.