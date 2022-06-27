Milne Bay PHA Calls For Connectivity

After the three-day workshop, three deputies of the department held a panel discussion on the different parts of the Health Plan and the mechanics of carrying it out with the implementers.

CEO of Milne Bay Provincial Health Authority, Dr. Perista Mamadi revealed the challenges faced by the health sector in the province.

“The social determinants in my view contribute significantly to the morbidity, and the mortality we see throughout the country. We want to see 13 towers throughout the country. To the remotest part of Papua New Guinea.

Dr. Mamadi raised the concern about communication connectivity from the current 2G where they can only send SMS, to a higher capacity network where they can send images for health essential functions such as ordering drugs and carrying out lifesaving emergencies.

He urged the government to take ownership of the upgrading of the connectivity.

“We would like to see that and the government must take ownership of that. They cannot continue say we are not doing well when they don’t invest in communication. Health infrastructure in terms of wards is not a priority. Communication must be priority when it comes to patient care.

“Number two is transport. They need to do good roads, not ones that are easily washed away during the rain,” Dr. Mamadi said.

He urged the government to move faster on delivering the plan to linking PNG emphasizing on the importance of all three modes of transportation and not only road transport, so that patients can be moved faster at lower costs.

Dr. Mamadi applauded Dr. Gua Tau, Deputy Secretary for Clinical Services for in relation to the high achievement of the Milne Bay PHA under his leadership while he was in Alotau.