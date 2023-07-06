Media Survey Final Phase

The survey is with regional in-person interviews as the final leg of the feedback collating process.

Since the 28th – 30th of June, the DICT team conducted interviews in four provinces from each of the regions of PNG. The selected towns were Alotau, Mount Hagen, Madang, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB).

The survey involved gathering feedback from the public in different demographics, and collate their perspectives in enhancing the media development policy for the overall improvement of the sector.

In Alotau, the survey was conducted at the main market. The team engaged with the local community, answering questions relating to the proposed policy, and providing an opportunity for individuals to voice their opinions.