Marape reaffirms Japan’s partnership

Marape said he had faith in former prime minister, Yoshihide Suga and current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as both leaders have given their assurance that Japan was doing everything in its power to maximise the safety of the wastewater and would not allow its release until safety has been confirmed based on scientific evidence.

“Japan has been working on the handling of ALPS-treated water with its safety as the top priority. I have been advised by both leaders that the release of the water is being conducted in accordance with all standards – both domestic and international – to comply with the highest safety regulations for human health and the health of the environment.

“Both leaders have assured me that Japan would never allow the discharge of the water until and unless safety has been confirmed by scientific evidence. Japan’s work to treat the wastewater has been continuing over the last 10-or-so years since the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in March 2011. It is best that the treated water is released in a controlled manner than if the radioactive wastewater is left to accidental leakage or other such unplanned exercise.

“I am also pleased to note that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been working with the Government of Japan to rigorously review the safety of the wastewater for release.

“For us in the Pacific, our position is the same as it always has been – a Free Nuclear-Waste Pacific.

“Papua New Guinea is of the view that Japan – with its high compliance to international standards and regulations – is meeting the requirements in managing nuclear waste, and is at the point where, if it is confident it can safely release the treated water back into the natural environment, it should be allowed to do so,” said Marape.