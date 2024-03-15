Manning happy with Enga ceasefire signing

Manning extended his thanks to the Enga Provincial Government, the judicial leadership and the police assigned to the province for their efforts.

“The ceasefire agreement was the first of its kind to deal with the level of unprecedented violence that occurred in Enga recently.

“I am impressed to see the humble approach taken by so many of the participants towards the discussion and the outcome was what we were striving to achieve because these ceasefire negotiations were never going to be easy with age-old difference and tensions to be resolved,” he said.

Manning said the peace agreement is not the end of the road, it is an important milestone from which all parties move forward together.

He said there is a lot of work to do and it is vital that police and the provincial government continue to play their roles in monitoring and supporting the peace.

“The RPNGC is delivering on plans to deploy appropriate Police and Defence resources and tools required to serve the mission.

“Therefore, ee must act with purpose and dignity to implement a lasting peace in Enga,” the Commissioner added.