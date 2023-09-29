Home Fire Caused by Delayed Easypay Meter Replacement

The Kafale family, led by Mr. Salala Kafale and his wife Gepsy Salala, had been persistently reaching out to PNG Power over the past month to address the malfunctioning easypay meter in their home. Despite their explicit warnings that a delay could result in an electrical fire, their pleas went unanswered.

Salala Kafale recounted the dire situation, stating, "I asked PNG Power Ltd several times for a month to come to my home and replace the faulty easypay meter... I had told the PNG Power department that deals with easypay meters and installation that this could cause a fire."

Tragically, the fire did start from the easypay meter, consuming their home and possessions.

Upon arrival at the scene, PNG Power worked to mitigate further damage by disconnecting live wires. The fire department, however, was reportedly delayed in responding to the initial blaze.

Fortunately, the house was empty at the time, preventing any casualties.

The Kafale family, now left with nothing but the clothes on their backs, was assured by PNG Power and the fire department that a thorough investigation would be conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating fire.

As authorities promise further inquiry, the Kafales face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from the ashes of their lost home.