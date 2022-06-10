Earhart Memorial To Be Built

Today, acting Vice Chancellor, Dr. Gary Sali, head of public affairs from the U.S. Embassy, Damian Wampler, and PNG Tribal Foundation signed the MoU to formally agree and enter a partnership.

The idea was formed after U.S. Ambassador, Erin McKee, visited Morobe Province and saw a need to create a statue to honour the legendary pioneer aviator.

Since then, the three parties have joined in partnership not only to build a statue in her honour, but to launch a scholarship fund for women and girls to enhance their knowledge of science and technology.

At the MoU signing ceremony at Matheson Library, Dr. Sali said: “The Papua New Guinea University of Technology is proud to provide a way not only to honour this brave woman, but to create a lasting partnership between the United States and Papua New Guinea that began 125 years ago in 1937.”

This year July marks the 85th anniversary of Amelia’s disappearance and 125th anniversary of her birth.

Head of public affairs from the U.S. Embassy, Damian Wampler, said: “One hundred percent of the population needs to be educated. We hope that this memorial, and the scholarship fund, will motivate women and men, girls and boys, students, faculty and staff in Lae to push the boundaries of science and technology every day.”

CEO of the PNG Tribal Foundation, GT Bustin, added that “the memorial will serve as a reminder that with determination and courage, women can achieve any height”.

“And the scholarship fund, which will be created by generous donations from American companies and individuals, will award scholarships for PNG women and girls who want to reach even greater heights in scientific fields.”

The Papua New Guinea University of Technology and partners will break ground on the memorial site in July after a design is chosen through open competition.

The winning design concept will win K1500.

About Amelia: A brave young woman from the state of Kansas in the United States, Amelia Earhart made herself America’s most popular aviator by pushing the boundaries of flight. She became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She set records for distance and high altitude flying, and became an inspiration for women and girls around the world. She conceived the idea of becoming the first person to fly all the way around the world. She almost made it. But three weeks before her 40th birthday, Earhart disappeared over the Pacific, last seen by the public in Lae on July 2, 1937.