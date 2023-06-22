Closing Nationwide Consultation Fuels Government Review

In a press statement issued on 9th June 2023, the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) officially closed the consultation for the review of the form and system of government. The consultation, which began on 6th March, concluded successfully after nearly three months of intense discussions and inquiries.

However, the CLRC has announced that they are still accepting public views through written submissions and an online survey until 30th June 2023. CLRC Chairman, Saki Soloma, mentioned that these platforms will formally close on the specified date.

According to Chairman Soloma, the CLRC is already working on a report that will contain proposed recommendations based on the detailed data gathered from the nationwide consultation and other research methods. The report is expected to be presented to the government in December 2023.

While the results of the consultation are not yet public, Hon. Soloma stated that there was a general call for change throughout the country. The primary reason for this desire for change is the lack of tangible services reaching the people, particularly in remote areas. The review aims to improve the system of government and ensure that much-needed services reach and positively impact the lives of the people.

Mr. Soloma expressed his gratitude to all the participants who contributed their views, including National Parliamentarians, provincial governments, departmental heads, LLG Presidents, Ward Members, public servants, students, and the general public. Their active participation reflects a common commitment to improve the system of government for the betterment of the country.

In a recent press statement issued on 21st June 2023, the CLRC Chairman announced an extension for the submission of written proposals. Due to increased interest from stakeholders, the deadline has been extended by one week, from 30th June 2023 to 7th July 2023.

Mr. Soloma urged stakeholders, including the general public, to take advantage of this opportunity and voice their opinions on this important review. The online survey on the review will continue until 30th June 2023, as initially planned.

He emphasized that all the views expressed will assist the CLRC in formulating recommendations for the final report to be presented to the Prime Minister in December 2023. The aim is to bring about necessary changes to the system of government and ensure a better future for the country from 2025 onwards.