Christian Professionals Calls For Unity

Referring to the recent violence, murder and mayhem witnessed in parts of Port Moresby city and other parts of the country, Board Member and Chairman of Unity Supermarket, Eric Haiara, said such actions are unacceptable and uncalled for.

He extended the voice of the PNG Christian Professionals Network calling on the Papua New Guinean politicians and intending candidates to stand together in unity, respect the rule of law and be honest during this period of election.

“Example what happened on 24th Sunday is uncalled for, it should not be accepted by anyone, by any standards. This city is where international community live and this where modern day Papua New Guineans live so politicians and candidates must control your supporters and it must never happen again,” Haiara said.

He added that reports of election-related violence around the country, corruption, fraud, hijacking, tampering of ballot boxes, denial of voting, denying democracy, is a result of politicians trying to get into parliament through corrupt means.

“The pillars that bind and holds this country together are slowly eroding and our institutions of good governance and democracy are compromised. Corruption is the monster that eats our democracy and our good governance and bringing our country to the state we are in and to what we may be in later on.

“So we’re asking politicians to respect the law, respect good governance, respect the democracy and be honest. If the people really want you, they will vote for you. If the people say no, you are not the right person so let the democratic process rule and do not get into violence and intimidation, and harassment.” Haiara said.

As a Christian nation with more than 90 percent of people professed to be believers of Christianity, what is the opinion of the CPN.

Haira added that statistics show Papua New Guinea is 95 percent Christian yet it is rated as the most corrupt country in the South Pacific and in the 40 most corrupt countries in the world.

“How does it reflect to Christianity? It does not reflect who we are! People, Christians, are just by name and not by action! Transformation must come from the heart.

“Change must come from the heart. Leaders must change. People must change. Pastors must need to show demonstrate. Leaders must demonstrate what Christianity is.”