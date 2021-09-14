Baruni road open

The road was blocked at the main intersection of the Baruni-Tatana road, the freeway connecting Gerehu road past Redsea Greenhills Lodge and the highway road leading to Edai town.

The roadblock was in protest of two locals that were allegedly shot by six police officers last night.

Eyewitness, Guy Arua said the incident occurred between 9-10pm last night.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu met with the villages at around 10am where he assured the villagers of an immediate investigation into the incident.

“Your concern is genuine so we will begin investigations. We will have our Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers to conduct the investigations today,” said MetSup Ikumu.

He has urged all eyewitnesses to come forward and present their versions of what had transpired last night to CID officers.

The two man believed to be in their 20’s who were injured in the incident are now at the Port Moresby General Hospital.