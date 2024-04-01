83 Papua New Guineans graduate from APTC

This achievement underscores the significant investment made by the Australian Government in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and skills development in Papua New Guinea.

The graduates, equipped with expertise in carpentry, light vehicle mechanical technology, commercial cookery, tourism, hospitality, individual support, and sustainable energy (career start), are poised to make substantial contributions to PNG’s workforce.

During the ceremony, Ezekiel Burain, External Affairs Manager at SP Brewery, delivered a keynote address, congratulating the graduates and urging them to leverage their newly acquired skills and knowledge in their respective industries.

"This is a remarkable achievement for you, your families, and your country," Mr. Burain remarked.

Minister Counsellor at the Australian High Commission in PNG, Penny Morton commended the graduates for their dedication and emphasized the pivotal role their training plays in advancing PNG's skill development initiatives.

She particularly praised the four women who pursued non-traditional courses, breaking gender barriers in male-dominated industries.

Carol Poiou, one of the graduates who completed her training in light vehicle mechanical technology, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity provided by APTC.

She highlighted the transformative nature of her experience and expressed aspirations of becoming a trainer or assessor in the automotive industry.

Since its establishment in 2007, APTC has trained over 20,000 Pacific Islanders, including more than 3,900 Papua New Guineans, of which 1,168 are women.