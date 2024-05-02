New Ambulance Boosts Emergency Services

This ambulance valued at K300,000, was handed over to NPHA officials in a ceremony. PEC Chairman of the Provincial Health Sector Sheldon Deilala emphasized the OPG's commitment to prioritizing health services, highlighting recent investments including a portable X-ray machine and upgrades to the outpatient facilities in Popondetta.

He also noted the addition of security measures and infrastructure improvements such as a new hospital fence costing K1.2 million.

Deputy Secretary Wai assured the public that the new ambulance and other resources provided by the OPG would be utilized effectively to enhance healthcare delivery across the province.

The efforts by Governor Juffa and the OPG signify a robust commitment to ensuring that the residents of Oro receive timely and efficient medical services.