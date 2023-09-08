Lae cancer walk raises over K200,000

473 people took part in the 42km ‘Walking for Cancer Patients’ on September 3, from the Lae Showgrounds to Potsie, along the Markham River and back.

Around 25 business houses took part with society president, John Clarke saying: “The committee is very grateful to the whole business community and to all walkers who participated. For many of the walkers, it was personal because they had lost relatives and friends to the disease.”

Five participants will be receiving prizes for walking the longest distance in the shortest time, while those who walked 24km or more will be awarded certificates.

Funds raised from the event will go directly to supporting a dedicated kitchen for cancer patients at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital, and boosting cancer awareness programmes.

“The Society provides every day liquidised and nutritious meals for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or other treatment. The society employs a chef and owns a kitchen at the Cancer Centre,” said Clarke.

Residents can support the society by attending their awareness sessions.

“Early detection of cancer saves lives.

“Church groups, clubs, companies, NGOs, village council members can all ask for our free awareness sessions.

“People may be scared but knowledge can save a lot of suffering and death.”