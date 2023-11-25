Combating SARV through collaboration

In a recent three-day Partner Learning Forum organized by Australia's Building Community Engagement in Papua New Guinea (BCEP) program, churches and civil society organizations from Eastern Highlands, Simbu, Jiwaka, and Southern Highlands Province collaborated to address these pressing issues.

The forum, themed 'Collaborating to tackle SARV and GBV,' facilitated discussions among participants, including government partners.

The focus was on enhancing collaboration, fostering new coalitions, and strengthening transparency and accountability. Participants aim to improve the delivery of services while addressing SARV and GBV challenges.

Director of the Melanesian Institute Br Martin Tnines, shared insights into extensive research conducted by the institute on GBV and SARV.

He expressed the institute's goal of understanding the work undertaken by BCEP partners and leveraging research findings to inform and influence future actions.

The collaborative efforts showcased during the forum underline the commitment of both nations to combating SARV and GBV.

The engagement concluded with an optimistic outlook, with participants expressing appreciation for the valuable discussions and anticipating future opportunities for collaboration and engagement under the #PNGAusPartnership.