Almost 200 humanitarian workers have been killed in Gaza. This is what organisations do to try to keep staff safe

It comes after seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers, including Australian Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, were killed when an Israeli air strike hit their convoy.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the strike was "not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers".

"It was a mistake that followed a misidentification — at night, during a war, in very complex conditions. It shouldn't have happened," he said.

The deadly strike caused agencies to pause their operations in Gaza.

Here's a closer look at how agencies operate in a war zone and the measures in place to protect workers.

Agencies give detailed information to Israeli government

Derek Madsen is the chief development officer of Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid) which has operated in Gaza for 55 years and has delivered more than 22 million meals during this current conflict in coordination with agencies, including WCK.

He said aid agencies provided "very detailed information" to the Israeli government about their transit, location and aid efforts.

"We're speaking to Israeli agencies in anticipation of aid being delivered," he said.

"When it comes in, it's inspected extensively and then there's information about how it is delivered. There is a lot of coordination."

He said given the time and effort that goes into providing the information it was "disconcerting" that workers continued to die.

"I can't speak to how the government is using this information, but it gives us significant pause about the effectiveness of these processes when we spend so much time providing such great detail and tragedies … continue to befall," he said.

In March, Mousa Shawwa, who was a Palestinian aid worker employed by Anera, died in a strike on his shelter.

Mr Madsen said the agency had provided updated coordinates on his location four days before his death.

Story by ABC News