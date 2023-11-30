Suau Agro Fest celebration

Fifteen cultural groups showcasing traditional songs, dances, and intricate arts and crafts performed at the second festival hosted on Thursday, November 23rd.

Alotau Town Mayor, Elliot Gita inaugurated the two-day festival, attended by officials from Milne Bay Tourism Bureau, National Cultural Commission, Alotau district development authority, and Milne Bay provincial government representatives. The festival uniquely brought the Suau community together to celebrate their heritage and harvest.

The first day echoed with the lively tunes of 10 string band groups, captivating onlookers who couldn't resist hitting the dance floor. The music and dance extravaganza continued until 10 pm, delighting the diverse audience.

On the second day, cultural groups from the Suau area showcased their talents, with village mothers exhibiting exceptional weaving skills in crafting mats, baskets, coconut hats, grass skirts, and decorative items. Notably, some Suau arts and crafts featured in the PNG Fashion Show 2023.

Adding a competitive edge, the festival hosted a Mr and Ms Suau contest in traditional attire, providing contestants an opportunity to explain the significance of their attire and materials used. The highlight was the thrilling small Dibidibi racing, where young boys showcased skills passed down from elders.

The festival culminated in a grand feast, symbolizing unity as pigs were slaughtered, and food shared among clans. National Cultural Commission's Solomon Waine expressed gratitude to festival supporters and commended Suau elders for preserving cultural skills.

Mr. Waine emphasized the NCC’s role in promoting, preserving, and safeguarding Papua New Guinea's diverse cultures. As a token of appreciation, the Commission presented K5,000 to the Suau Dibidibi Agro Farmers Festival organizing committee, acknowledging the festival's vital role in showcasing the Suau people's cultural identity.